On Twitter, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted, “Let me be perfectly clear: Undocumented people CANNOT AND WILL NOT receive ACA premium tax credits BY LAW. PERIOD. This is a LIE from Republicans to divert attention from their shutdown. Republicans are refusing to lower healthcare costs for the American people.” The capitalization was his. It is a talking point to distract from the truth.

As typically happens with these sorts of talking points from the left, they start at “this is not happening,” then they move to “this is happening, but it is no big deal,” and then it ends at “why do you hate these people, you bigot?”

We have moved now from claims that it is not happening to claims that it actually is happening, but it is no big deal.

CNN’s Jake Tapper pointed out to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, “[W]hat you support does bring back funding for emergency Medicaid to hospitals, some of which does pay for undocumented immigrants and people who don‘t have health insurance. And also, there is this provision, and it‘s not about undocumented immigrants. It‘s about people with asylum seekers and people with temporary protected status, et cetera, et cetera. But about their ability to get Medicaid. So they‘re non-citizens, they‘re not undocumented. They‘re not illegal.”

Those people with asylum and temporary protected status are the massive flood of immigrants Joe Biden allowed into the country from around the world while their claims were being considered. During Donald Trump’s first term, most of those people had to remain in other nations instead of flooding into the United States. As Tapper points out, those people would have their healthcare covered by what the Democrats want. Likewise, the Democrats would “bring back funding for emergency Medicaid to hospitals, some of which does pay for undocumented immigrants,” also known as illegal aliens.

Conn Carroll, who writes for the Washington Examiner, accurately notes that anyone “paroled” into the United States by Joe Biden, i.e. came illegally into the United States, was documented at the border, and released into the country pending deportation review, is eligible for Medicaid funding. Tapper says these people are not “undocumented” or “illegal,” but it is a linguistic sleight of hand, because they are documented aliens who crossed illegally into the United States, were detained, and released pending a hearing.

Congressman Ro Khanna of California went on Fox Business and admitted, “The amount of money that actually is going towards people who are undocumented is actually such a small portion of the Medicaid cuts or the Affordable Care Act…Ninety to ninety-five percent of the money we are talking about is for American citizens.” In other words, five to ten percent of the money we are talking about would go to pay for healthcare for illegal aliens.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, confronted by a reporter about funding healthcare for illegal aliens, admits it is what Democrats want to do, saying, “Democrats are demanding healthcare for everybody.”

While I’m at it, Congressman Shri Thanedar of Michigan got on social media and admitted Democrats, not Republicans, were the ones shutting down the government over healthcare.

On Twitter, the Senate Republicans tweeted, “Senator Hirono and Senate Democrats want to add $1.4 trillion to a clean spending bill so illegal aliens can have taxpayer-funded healthcare.” Erik Wasson, the congressional reporter for Bloomberg replied, “To be clear the full $1.4 trillion they want isn’t to boost healthcare for undocumented. It’s a tiny fraction of that.” In other words, there is funding for illegal aliens in the legislation.

Democrats and their fact-checking propagandists in the press insist there is no funding for illegal aliens in what Democrats want. The reality is that yes, Democrats are wedded to the idea of paying for healthcare for illegal aliens. Put another way, it is a very small part of what they want, but big enough that they cannot bring themselves to give it up, despite Senator Schumer’s spin.

Additionally, Democrats want to restore funding to National Public Radio and PBS. They will shut down the government to give white progressives NPR and illegal aliens taxpayer funded healthcare. It is a remarkable divergence from common sense. It is also bad politics.

Democrats have insisted Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, the second coming of Hitler, and an authoritarian dictator. But fund healthcare for illegal aliens and NPR for white progressives and Democrats will gladly fund his concentration camps. The Democratic Party has boxed itself in by dialing the rhetoric up to sixteen on a ten point scale while demanding things that amount to a two.

In an alternate universe, the Democratic Party has shut down the government because the President has usurped the power of the purse and the taxing powers of Congress. He has applied tariffs against other countries and those tariffs are harming Americans through high costs, a decline in business investment, and both low wage growth and slow hirings in American corporations. Until Republicans stand up to the President on his use of Congress’s taxing power, the government will stay shut down.

In this universe, Democrats have declared Trump to be Hitler, but if he makes permanent the temporary healthcare subsidies from COVID that cover illegal aliens and restores funding for progressive television and radio stations, he can go back to Hitler-ing to his heart’s content. The Democrats are a curiosity of incompetence.

By the way, have you noticed how Democrats are suddenly denying they’re the ones who shut down the government? You have the whole of the progressive base screaming for them to do it. They have been openly plotting this shutdown for over two months. You have progressive members of the House cheering it on. And the Democratic leaders are all, “It’s not us.”

The rule proffered by Democrats in the past was that whichever side blocks passage of a clean continuing resolution is the culprit. Here they are and they want credit from their base for shutting down Washington, but want no blame from the press and voters for doing so.

Democrats have insisted forever that only the bad guys would shut down government. The narrative they tell themselves and that is reflected in the press is that they are the virtuous good. It is why the press always covers the beneficiaries of Democrat policies and the victims of Republican policies. In the left wing echo chamber of the press and Democrats, Democrats are always on the right side of history. Every prior government shutdown in the modern era was the conservative wing of the GOP until now. It confounds the Democrats’ narrative for them to be honest about their actions now.

The irony is that the progressive left is going to assail the Democratic leaders when they do vote to reopen the government for not fighting hard enough. We are watching the beginning stages of the Democrats’ internal civil war shaping up. I also have to imagine the internal polling about owning the shutdown is pretty brutal for a party that just refused to pass a continuing resolution and caused the government to shut down.

Truthfully, Nancy Pelosi would not have boxed the party into the corner Jeffries and Schumer have. We are watching amateur hour. The only good Schumer can get, having said democracy is under attack, is for the GOP to blow up the filibuster for a future Democrat majority. But that is not going to happen. So I guess Schumer retires instead of getting beaten by AOC in a primary after this farce.