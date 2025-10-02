Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Joe Guerriero
The fact AOC is a player in all of this is so sad. Go visit her district. I grew up in the Bronx. I know it well. It’s a disaster. Grift, hookers, squalor. You name it. The poor people have no chance for a better life now than they did 40 years ago when the Democrat machine infiltrated their lives. AOC may have been born in the Bronx, but she grew up in Yorktown Heights, an area I know well having lived there for a better part of a decade after graduating college. It is about as far from the Bronx culturally as you can imagine. I can count the people of color I met there on one…oops. I can’t. I never met one person of color in 10 years. AOC has co-opted being born in the Bronx to use a corrupt machine to keep people of color on the plantation through rage. She’s attractive. She acts like “Jenny from the block”, but she is a disgrace. If people are naive enough not to see through the act, they deserve every bit of what they’re getting and going to get. She is emblematic of today’s Democrat party. Morally and emotionally bankrupt.

A J Landers
Two thoughts this morning Erick. First, all these folks calling Trump Hitler for deporting illiegals-Do they recall that Hitler actually "deported" people from the world?! They died. They weren't sent back home. Secondly, i "wonder" how many of these elected officials would fund illegal's healthcare if it came from their own pockets. Funny, not funny at all, how they like to use other people's money. It's absurd.

