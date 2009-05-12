Charlie Crist is announcing his run for the Senate today in Florida. It is not an understatement to say the heart and soul of the GOP will be determined in the Florida election.

Will we go with tanned, telegenic tax hikers with dubious personal issues, or young, telegenic conservative reformers who are not afraid to speak up for freedom?

Between Charlie Crist and Marco Rubio, that is what we have. Count me with Rubio.

The irony of Charlie Crist's run is that he is announcing his run today as a Republican and has already committed to raising taxes on working families in Florida. With the GOP's image already tarnished over its handling of fiscal matters in the past few years, you would think the GOP would be swift to reject someone like Crist.

You would be wrong.

In Florida, Crist has spent the past few years inserting moderates into positions of power, including appointing judges who are soft on crime and decidedly left. He has weakened a once invulnerable Republican Party in the name of being liked across party lines.

He and his compatriots are already pushing the idea that Charlie Crist is the only man who can keep Florida's Senate seat Republican. That is total and utter nonsense. Florida has consistently elected men to the right of Crist and, in fact, when Crist ran for Governor he campaigned much to the right of where he has governed. He has betrayed his base and worked hard to shut the base out of decision making.

Marco Rubio, on the other hand, has been a bold conservative reformer. He has been an unapologetic champion of free people and free markets. While Crist has raised taxes, Rubio has fought to cut taxes and balance budgets. While Crist has undermined Jeb Bush's education reforms that awarded academic scholarships based on merit, Rubio has fought for the idea that people should be judged not based on their skin color or their family's background, but on their personal achievements and merit.

We have in Florida, playing out for the United States Senate, the same fight playing out nationally â€” should the GOP become more like the Democrats or should the GOP be a party dedicated to the right of each person to make himself in the world. Those who think the GOP should be more like the Democrats â€” tax hiking equalizers who want people to depend on government â€” will vote for Crist.

Those who want the GOP to be the GOP â€” a party of limited government where the government depends on free people in free markets â€” will back Rubio.

I will stand with Marco Rubio against the tax hiking defender of government bureaucracy, Charlie Crist. I hope you will too. And I dare say, the future of the GOP depends on this race. Charlie Crist Delenda Est.