I know a lot of SPLOST opponents read this site. Here's my question to you:

With all the debts and financial problems, it seems certain that the county will be raising my property taxes unless the SPLOST is passed. Yes, we're being held hostage. But, what is the alternative? HINT: Cutting government spending is not a correct answer because that is not going to happen with the make up of either the County Commission (2 Republicans out of 5) or the City Council (3 Republicans out of 15).

By the way, yes I can be convinced.

Do you know how gut wrenching it is for me, a die hard Republican, to be contemplating a vote for the SPLOST.