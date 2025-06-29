So, here’s the thing — I have stewed over this. I hadn’t wanted to really wade into it because friends are involved. I don’t like ruffling feathers with friends. But sometimes I just stew over something and think it’d be better for everybody if I just said it. So here goes.

The Dispatch, of which I am an original subscriber and regular reader, has hired Jessica Riedl as a contributing writer. Riedl is a deeply insightful writer on tax policy and the budget in Washington. Riedl has been one of the pretty loud voices among the center-right coalition that the good days of tax cuts for economic stimulation have come to an end and we have reached the point where the national debt cannot be solved without both tax increases and real cuts in government.

Riedl, regardless of your opinions on the matter, is very knowledgable on those issues, even as we have disagreed occasionally on the path forward. Some of you are probably more familiar with Riedl as Brian Riedl. A few months ago, Brian announced he had legally changed his name to Jessica and was now a woman.

Therein lies the problem.

I want to, in part, echo Greg Nunziata that a lot of people, since the announcement The Dispatch hired Riedl, have come across as a**holes about the matter. In fact, a lot of people who have made every excuse in the book to defend or excuse Donald Trump’s personal behaviors, multiple wives, adulteries, etc. are super offended about The Dispatch hiring Riedl to write about tax and budget policy.

A man willing to go through all the effort and pain to transition is a man going through something really challenging. Riedl has written he has felt this way since he was four years old. There’s clearly something going on and we can and should be kind. We are, after all, commanded to love our neighbor, even our trans neighbor.

But also, Riedl had or has a wife and has children. I have long maintained character counts and we’ve fallen short on character with President Trump even as others have insisted the President is not a preacher. That’s a convenient excuse for defining deviancy down. On the other side, a great many people who have declared Trump’s personal behaviors and deficiencies disqualifying are willing, in the name of niceness, politeness, and good manners to embrace Brian/Jessica Riedl without any alarm about the fallout of his mental illness and the impact on his family to pursue his personal best life now.

As David French once wrote:

When I use a male pronoun to describe Chelsea Manning, I’m not trolling. I’m not being a jerk. I’m not trying to make anyone angry. I’m simply telling the truth. I’m reflecting biological reality, and I’m referring to the created order as outlined in Genesis 1 — “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” Nor is this a matter of “manners.” I’ve encountered many well-meaning people who’ve told me that I should acquiesce to new pronouns because it’s the polite thing to do. I want to avoid hurting feelings, don’t I? I want to treat someone the way I’d like to be treated, right? What’s the harm in a little white lie? But when your definition of manners requires that I verbally consent to a fundamentally false and important premise, then I dissent. You cannot use my manners to win your culture war. I will speak respectfully, I will never use a pronoun with the intent of causing harm, and if I encounter a person in obvious emotional distress I will choose my words very carefully. But I will not say what I do not believe.

David, I should note, just did a Dispatch podcast with Riedl and used feminine pronouns related to Riedl.

I’ve seen a few people say that we should just go by what others want to go by to be polite and kind. That is the dangerous ground the postmodern left has pushed us to. I recognize it is easy in theory for people to insist on calling another person “he” when that person now identifies as a woman, but it is harder, in reality and up close and personal when in a relationship of some kind, to actually look the person in the eye and say “he.” The personal, up close relationship can make many good Christians cave on the truth for the sake of the friendship and office harmony.

We would not just let someone suffering body dysmorphia starve himself, but we are expected to let one upend one’s family and one’s body when suffering from gender dysphoria. A lot of people will rationalize it is okay to say the lie up close while maintaining the truth at a distance.

In his book Liberal Fascism, Jonah Goldberg wrote about the progressive reforms of American universities in the 1960’s and tied it back to the Nazi project.

The parallel between the reformation of American universities in the 1960s and what occurred in Nazi Germany runs even deeper. Deconstruction is a direct and unapologetic offshoot of Heidegger’s brand of existentialism, which not only was receptive to Nazism but helped foster it. Heidegger was the great inheritor of Nietzsche’s assault on truth and morality, which held that we make our own truth and decide our own morality. For Heidegger and Nietzsche alike, good and evil were childish notions. What matters is will and choice. Self-assertion was the highest value. Choices were worthwhile only if they were authentic choices, heedless of conventional morality. This was the ethos of Nazism that Heidegger wholeheartedly embraced and never forthrightly renounced, even decades after the extent of the Holocaust and other Nazi crimes were known. The Nazi critique of Western civilization was total. In his infamous rectorial address, Heidegger looked forward to the time—hastened by Hitler’s efforts—“when the spiritual strength of the West fails and its joints crack, when the moribund semblance of culture caves in and drags all forces into confusion and lets them suffocate in madness.”

The leftward push for the normalization of transgenderism is part of this. It is a part of the postmodern effort to upend reality and truth, particularly through the use of language.

When “he” can become “she” and everyone just casually embraces the lie, the lie more and more takes on the weight of truth, even though it is not truth.

I have no problem with The Dispatch hiring Jessica (and Brian did legally change his name) Riedl to write about tax and budget policy. His writing on the subject has been insightful.

Riedl writing about tax and budget policy at The Dispatch is not the problem. It is that you know, I know, and they know that they will, for the sake of comfort, comity, niceness, and friendship, embrace the lie of gender identity. That is a small lie towards one person. Small lies pile up over time and tempt the weight of the pile to tip the scale from truth. The small lie will, inevitably, spill over and infect more than the use of pronouns. It is inevitable. Other coverage will, over time, subtly at first, change. It is how small lies designed to shift realities for niceties will shift reality towards fiction.

The Dispatch exists, in part, as a reaction to the right drifting from core conservative convictions towards Trumpism. But the right drifted from core conservative convictions because, in part, a lot of the people who claimed core conservative convictions were themselves liars who promised the moon and delivered cheese — and did so so many times the base decided to light a fire to the party and burn it down with MAGA arising from the ashes.

Additionally, I frankly abhor the normalization of anyone married with children deciding that, to live their best life now and find their authentic self, they must transform from father to mother, from husband to wife, and from he to she. Some acts should be shunned as harmful to society and one’s own family. To quote Gertrude Himmelfarb who was tying together the ideas of Charles Krauthammer and Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan,

The combined effect of defining deviancy up and defining it down has been to normalize and legitimize what was once regarded as abnormal and illegitimate, and, conversely, to denigrate and discredit what was once normal and respectable. This process too has occurred with startling rapidity. One might expect that attitudes and values would lag behind the reality, that people would continue to pay lip service to the moral principles they were brought up with, even while violating those principles in practice. What is startling about the 1960s “sexual revolution” is how revolutionary it was, in sensibility as well as reality. In 1965, 69 percent of American women and 65 percent of men under the age of thirty said that premarital sex was always or almost always wrong; in 1972, those figures plummeted to 24 percent and 21 percent–this in seven short years. Thus it is that language, sensibility, and social policy conspire together to redefine deviancy.

“If you look for truth,” C.S. Lewis wrote, “you may find comfort in the end; if you look for comfort you will not get either comfort or truth only soft soap and wishful thinking to begin, and in the end, despair.”

We have arrived at the moment when the spiritual strength of the West looks more and more to be failing and its joints cracking, when the moribund semblance of culture is caving in and dragging all forces into confusion and suffocating in madness. We should not be comfortable with this moment. Truth matters and those institutions claiming conservatism should be committed to it in all its forms, even the very small ones.