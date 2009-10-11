The Politico has an article out today on tea party activists getting involved in their local political parties. I've been preaching on this for a while.

The reporter, Alex Isenstadt, interviewed me for his article and gave me the last word. I'm partial to my quote:

For some, supporting insurgent campaigns or waging primary bids just isnâ€™t a strong enough signal to send to a Republican Party that has abandoned core conservative policies.

Erick Erickson, founder and editor of the influential conservative blog RedState, has urged Tea Party activists to â€œput down the protest signsâ€ and stage takeovers of local Republican parties.

â€œGrassroots activists need to start infiltrating the party,â€ said Erickson. â€œThe only way to start getting [the establishment] back is to start pounding them with every fist we have.â€

Of note, as I have been writing about this, I'm emphasized the bipartisan nature of the advice. For Democratic and Republican grassroots activists, if you feel your party has left you, get involved. Frankly, I don't care what your political leanings are. There are two political parties in this country that can affect broad national policy. Get involved with one of them. Pull it left or pull it right, it doesn't matter. But get involved.