Ron Brownstein looks at the use of the internet and technology in the coming Presidential campaign.

Dean's Internet operation has been central to that success: Online donations account for about half of the $40 million he raised in 2003. After those results, every serious campaign or cause will be searching for ways to hawk itself in cyberspace.

The Internet is also allowing candidates to maintain a deeper level of communication with their supporters than ever before. Dean's camp has been a pioneer here, too, using Web logs, or blogs, and Meetup.com gatherings to foster an extraordinary sense of community and commitment among his backers. The most ridiculous part of the article is at the very end. After writing about Michigan's plan to let Democrat primary voters vote online, we hit this:

Still, even some Dean supporters â€” such as Wayne County Commissioner Keith D. Williams, an African American â€” worry that the Internet option, by making voting so much easier for affluent families, will dilute the influence of low-income and minority voters. Michigan's intriguing experiment is likely to remain an exception until homes without the Internet are themselves the exception in every neighborhood.

Oh, but I thought black politicians were all about expanding the franchise to everyone -- including felons. I guess white folks don't count.