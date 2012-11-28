Ted Cruzâ€™s First Decision is a Huge Deal
One of the biggest tragedies that befalls new members of congress is the propensity to draw from K Street to pick staff, in particular a Chief of Staff. Many tea party supported candidates came into Washington in a wave of conservative glory in 2010 an...
One of the biggest tragedies that befalls new members of congress is the propensity to draw from K Street to pick staff, in particular a Chief of Staff. Many tea party supported candidates came into Washington in a wave of conservative glory in 2010 and promptly chose lobbyists for Chiefs of Staff. On the Senate side, Mitch McConnell’s office was professionally slick in easing new | Read More »