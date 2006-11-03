Apparently some preacher in Colorado has been fornicating with some gay prostitute and doing crystal meth. At least that is what the media tells me.

For some reason, the media seems to think that all Evangelicals are led by someone and apparently this guy is suppose to be our leader. I don't know who the heck he is. Never heard of him until today.

I guess in the media world this is par for the course. After all, they talk about "Black Leaders" and "Hispanic Leaders" and "Catholic Leaders," so I guess we evangelicals are suppose to have one too.

Well, the leader of my evangelical movement is named Jesus Christ. I have no idea who this Ted guy is or if what the media claims is true is actually true. I take it, based on the reaction of some, that I'm suppose to criticize this guy like I've criticized John Kerry's remarks.

I don't really know why. I mean, some guy I've never heard of did something, apparently, with another guy and all the people who think there is nothing wrong with that want me to beat the guy up. But, the former Democratic Presidential Nominee for the Democratic Party insulted our troops publicly in the middle of a series of appearances on behalf of Democratic candidates -- and it wasn't the only time he's done that -- and I'm suppose to not say anything? Yeah, right.

Again, I'm an evangelical. My leader's name is Jesus Christ. When I figure out who this Ted guy is and why I'm suppose to care, I might have more to say, but I doubt it. It's not like he's running for office like Jim Webb (Perv-VA).