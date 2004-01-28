A lot has been written in the past couple of days about the ketchup lady. Let me tell you what struck me about her.

When you hear interviews with Howard and Judy Dean, Judy usually says, "he." Meaning Howard did everything.

When you hear interviews with George and Laura Bush, Laura usually says, "we." They are a team.

When you hear a Kerry-Heinz corporate infomercial, Teresa keeps saying, "I." Last night on CNN she was interviewed and kept referring to herself. "I said we needed ...," "when you've been in politics as long as I have, you know ...," "I told x, y, and z, they needed to do a, b, and c."

That's going to be a problem in and of itself.