Terry McAuliffe is the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee. Yesterday, the Dems lost the Kentucky governorship for the first time in 30+ years. Last year, they lost the governorship of Georgia for the first time since the Civil War!

They failed to take back the House or keep the Senate in 2002 -- this despite history showing that the party in the White House more often than not loses seats.

They lost the governorship of California.

I have had a change of heart. Let's not try to boot Terry -- let's keep him!!

Go Terry Go!!!