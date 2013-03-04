Empower Texans brings rather troubling news that today Texas State House of Representatives Republicans will meet at 1p.m. CT to begin “discussing” caving on Obamacare and expanding Medicaid. Governor Rick Perry is solid on the issue, but if enough members of the Texas legislature disagree with him, they could override him. The ring leader is apparently State Rep. Lois Kolkhorst, along with Representative John Zerwas. | Read More »