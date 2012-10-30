Texasâ€™s Fight against Planned Parenthood
With the election and Hurricane Sandy sucking up most of the news oxygen, you may have missed the epic showdown in Texas going on between Rick Perryâ€™s administration and Planned Parenthood. The Texas legislature passed a law last session (2011) pro
With the election and Hurricane Sandy sucking up most of the news oxygen, you may have missed the epic showdown in Texas going on between Rick Perryâ€™s administration and Planned Parenthood. The Texas legislature passed a law last session (2011) prohibiting any state tax dollars from going to abortion providers or their affiliates. In short â€“ Texans shouldnâ€™t have to fund the killing of babies | Read More »