Well, well, well.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee’s staff has been all over the internet blaming Chris McDaniel for some nut job videotaping Mrs. Cochran.

What’s more, they claimed that no one knew anything about anything other than the McDaniel campaign.

But now we know they’re lying.

Thad Cochran’s campaign knew about it for at least two weeks.

It’s unclear why Cochran’s attorney, Don Clark, held the information for two weeks before alerting police. Clark did not respond to a request for comment.

Maybe because they needed a couple of weeks to get everything set with the NRSC to coordinate their attack and blame campaign on Chris McDaniel.

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