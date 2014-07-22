[Editor's Note: Rick Perry will be at the RedState Gathering. You can come thank him for showing leadership that Washington refuses to show. Register at www.redstategathering.com]

As the rest of the world sizes Barack Obama up as a man who pees sitting down, the Texas Governor, not prone to wear mom jeans, has ordered his National Guard down to the border.

It seems a rather simple thing â€” secure the American border. But Washington would rather hold our border hostage to politics than secure it. It’s a bipartisan problem. It should be an easy situation. Just secure the border. Stop people from crossing over.

Nothing is easy with Washington, however. Neither side seems to have the will to do the easy thing. The President would rather fundraise and demagogue. The Republicans would rather cower in fear of their shadows.

Secure the border is common sense. Rick Perry gets it. Too bad too few in Washington do. The sad thing is that Texans are going to pay for it when Washington should be footing the bill to do its most basic function â€” keep the United States a sovereign nation with secure borders.

That Washington fails at its basic task is just another reason so many are fed up with that place.

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