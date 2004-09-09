The Bay Area of California has one heck of a pleasant climate â€“ at least this week. I am told that this is above normal. Usually the temperature stays in the 70â€™s, which really isnâ€™t bad either. Mark Twain once said the coldest winter he ever spent was a summer in San Francisco. I can see why.

What I cannot figure out is why there are so many lefties out here â€“ not just liberals, but leftists.

Two blocks from where I am staying there is a yard with a great big round sign hanging from an arbor. On one side, the word â€œVoteâ€ appears. On the other side is a â€œWâ€ with a red slash through it. Out front is a station wagon with a bumper sticker that says â€œWar is terrorism.â€

Yeah, right.

Along the tree lined streets and in numerous shops, John Kerry signs pop up like wild flowers. In other areas there are just as many anti-Bush signs. I have yet to see a Bush sign. If I lived out here on a daily basis, I would think John Kerry was easily going to win.

Of course I live in Georgia. There, only outsiders and rebels donâ€™t have â€œWâ€™04â€ stickers on their cars. To say everyone supports Bush is a stretch, but lots more actively support Bush than support Kerry in Georgia. I can understand the support of Bush in Georgia. Georgia is the south. Contrary to lefty rants, racism has nothing to do with the support. The support comes from a work ethic built on individual responsibility and a deep rooted distrust of government.

I have yet to figure out why so many out here support Kerry. If it is individualism, a work ethic, and a deep rooted distrust of government that drive people to Bush, I can only conclude that the opposite brings support for Kerry. His supporters have socialist tendencies and liberal morals. They are less reserved and less religious. They are more open, which, I suppose, can be explained by the houses on top of houses with open windows so everyone hears everything â€“ everything.

This is just an entirely different culture. I like the climate, but Iâ€™ll take the South any day of the week.