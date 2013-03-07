You can thank Jim DeMint for Rand Paul’s filibuster. Rand Paul would not be in the Senate but for Jim DeMint’s help. In fact, during the filibuster, Rand Paul has been assisted by Mike Lee, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and others who would not be there but for Jim DeMint. Had Jim DeMint not created the Senate Conservatives Fund, we’d have David Dewhurst, Charlie Crist, | Read More »