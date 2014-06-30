Christianity is a religion of the public square. Followers of Christ are called to glorify Him in all aspects of their life, including their vocation. In fact, Christians are to view their jobs as a ministry.

David and Barbara Green have done exactly that. They created a business called Hobby Lobby and they poured their hearts, their sweat, and their faith into it. They treat their employees vastly better than many similarly situated businesses. They pay more, close early so their employees can be with their families longer, and close on Sunday. They share their faith in their advertising and their store practices.

When the Obama Administration demanded the Green family pay for abortion causing drugs, the Green family refused. They live their faith through their business and their faith compels them to treat all life as sacred. So they fought in the name of religious liberty. They were joined by Anthony Hahn, whose father and uncle, Norman and Samuel Hahn, started Conestoga Wood Specialities. Like the Green family, the Hahn family believes it should model its faith in its business.

Today the Supreme Court handed down a verdict in their favor. The Supreme Court made clear the doctrine of vocation is alive and well and protected. Christians can live their faiths in the public square and in their businesses.

The Green family and the Hahn family fought and people of faith should thank them for their willingness to stand up for their faith.

13 When Joshua was by Jericho, he lifted up his eyes and looked, and behold, a man was standing before him with his drawn sword in his hand. And Joshua went to him and said to him, â€œAre you for us, or for our adversaries?â€ 14 And he said, â€œNo; but I am the commander of the army of the Lord. Now I have come.â€ And Joshua fell on his face to the earth and worshiped and said to him, â€œWhat does my lord say to his servant?â€ 15 And the commander of the Lord’s army said to Joshua, â€œTake off your sandals from your feet, for the place where you are standing is holy.â€ And Joshua did so. Joshua 5:13-15 (ESV)

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