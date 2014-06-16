I have been doing more than I’ve done in the past for candidates for office. Usually I write about them here at RedState, give them money, and encourage you guys to help. Rarely do I get out on the campaign trail myself. I don’t have the time.

But I’ve been making the time because it is just that important.

In the past few days, and particularly over the weekend, I made a concerted effort to get to some rallies for folks who made it into runoffs. On Saturday, I spoke at a fundraiser for Jody Hice, running to replace Paul Broun in Congress.

I have gotten so much mileage out of the House Republican Conference dismissing the voters of Virginia as an anomaly in the Eric Cantor race. Their rapid consolidation behind Kevin McCarthy has been a gold mine for conservatives in runoffs. Conservatives activists who typically give $25.00 are suddenly emboldened to give $250.00. They are mad as hell.

But their anger is not just at the House Republican leadership. They’re pretty mad at the spinelessness of House conservatives too. The House conservatives have refused to step up and make a play for leadership, choosing instead to just obstruct. Their supporters are mad at them too.

The House GOP going so quickly for Kevin McCarthy and stacking the deck for him is one of the most useful things they could have done for conservative insurgents who make it to runoffs. So thanks House GOP!

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