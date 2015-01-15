Normally at this time of year Republicans run away from the issue of abortion as fast as possible. They don’t like the “War on Women” and they just give up.

But in 2014, we saw the “war on women” lose to Republicans who champion life. Now the GOP is going to take positive steps to advance a culture of life.

Instead of running from the issue, on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade the GOP will vote to end abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act will be voted on next Thursday as the March for Life is going on.

This is the federal version of the law Wendy Davis filibustered in Texas. It will end abortion after the time we know from science that infants in utero can feel pain. It is a great advance for the culture of life.

Some want to avoid it because they want all or nothing. Planned Parenthood, NARAL, etc. are attacking the GOP. But despite my disagreements with Speaker Boehner, he is deeply prolife and I am very honored to stand with him in support of this legislation.

It is a meaningful step in the fight against killing children. The President will, no doubt, veto it. But the measure is very popular nationally and it puts, for once, the Democrats on defensive. It also happens to do it on the day the media does its best to try to put the GOP on defense.

Thank you House Republicans. Please proceed.

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