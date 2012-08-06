If you attended the RedState Gathering last year in Charleston, SC or this year in Jacksonville, FL you would have seen some very beautiful paintings of Presidents and scenes from American history.

My dear friend Steve Penley from Carrollton, GA is one of the best American artists alive today. For two years he has brought over the paintings. This year, though he was at the Olympics, he sent down 8 absolutely gorgeous paintings to flank both sides of the stage.

Steve would not let us cover the cost of transporting the paintings down. It was his gift to the RedState Gathering and we really appreciate it.

I’ve gotten a lot of requests for how to track him down to buy his paintings. All of those on display at the RedState Gathering are for sale and he does stunning work. If you are interested in an original painting or a print, go to www.penleyartco.com for more information.