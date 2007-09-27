You know, SpaceyG mentioned the Saxby v. Max ad in this post and I've got to tell you, that was a fantastic ad and to heck with all the hyperbole from outraged Democrats.

The ad, contrary to what the Democrats in the Senate try to say, did not equate Cleland with Osama. It simply told the truth â€” Max voted against the President's homeland security initiatives and tried to hold up DHS legislation because the legislation prevented unionization of Homeland Security employees.

Now I know you Democrats like to believe it did something far worse, in addition to questioning Max's courage. But you've got to know you're full of crap.

I think the funniest thing is how Democrats get so worked up about the Cleland ad and at the same time thing there was nothing wrong with the NAACP ad attacking George Bush over the James Byrd murder.