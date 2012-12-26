That Other Issue
For five and a half years I was an indigent criminal defense attorney as one area of my law practice. I never once represented an innocent person. They were all guilty. I never had a criminal trial. They were all willing to take deals. Most of them wer...
For five and a half years I was an indigent criminal defense attorney as one area of my law practice. I never once represented an innocent person. They were all guilty. I never had a criminal trial. They were all willing to take deals. Most of them were black men between the ages of 18 and 35 and their crimes most often involved drugs. Today | Read More »