Here is her speech in full. Here is the last bit of it:

"For the final years of his life, Ronnie's mind was clouded by illness. That cloud has now lifted.

"He is himself again - more himself than at any time on this earth. For we may be sure that the Big Fella Upstairs never forgets those who remember Him.

"And as the last journey of this faithful pilgrim took him beyond the sunset, and as heaven's morning broke, I like to think - in the words of Bunyan - that 'all the trumpets sounded on the other side'.

"We here still move in twilight. But we have one beacon to guide us that Ronald Reagan never had.

"We have his example. Let us give thanks today for a life that achieved so much for all of God's children."