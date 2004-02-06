According to RealClear Politics:

If the amount of media devoted to candidates is any indication, then the Dem nomination is already a two man race between Edwards and Kerry.

Take a look at our Election 2004 page this morning. I couldn't find a single story about Wes Clark in any of the major papers except for one - an AP piece in USA Today about Clark's bungling of the abortion issue.That could be it then. Clark needs to get back on the front page to feed his ego and take the light off his abortion screwup.