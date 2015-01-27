The 2016 Republican Presidential Candidates Disagree With House Republicans
RedState was pleased to help sponsor this past weekend’s Freedom Summit in Iowa. We asked the candidates runnig for President and others who were speaking five questions. One of those questions was what they think about the House Republican Leaders pull
RedState was pleased to help sponsor this past weekend’s Freedom Summit in Iowa. We asked the candidates runnig for President and others who were speaking five questions.
One of those questions was what they think about the House Republican Leaders pulling the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. They, and the members of Congress present, dissent.
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