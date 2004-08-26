Every week the President does at least one thing to disappoint me. Today it was his call for a ban on 527s. It's his fault anyway. He signed that awful law.

Citizens should have the right to use their money and have their voice heard. We forget that before 1973, people could spend unlimited sums to do that and some people would never have been nominated for President without a few generous souls stepping forward to help the candidates.

There is nothing wrong with that so long as there is full disclosure and no personal financial gain from a victory. Why can't we participate.

This was a stupid move by the President. Another pander.

But, do I have to repeat it? He is still better than John Kerry.