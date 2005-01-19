For those oblivious to things technology, Airbus, the European airplane manufacturer, has built the world's largest passenger airplane, the A380. Professor Bainbridge does not like it. I think it is a bad idea.

I don't think most people want to be cooped up in a bird that big for so long -- with 600+ of your closest friends (talk about a germ incubator).

While Boeing tends to miss trends (in my opinion), I think it is dead on this time. Passengers want planes that are smaller and can take them straight to their destination. While the hub and spoke system is not going to change any time soon, I just don't want to cram inside a plane and deal with 600+ other people getting on, getting off, getting bags, etc.

The crammed quarters of a current airplane make that a bad idea.