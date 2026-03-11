We have a lot of ground to cover, but I want to start with the SAVE Act this morning. Also, congratulations to Clay Fuller in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, who will go into a runoff against a Democrat in a few weeks for that seat, which is one of the most Republican congressional seats in Congress.

There are not enough votes to pass the SAVE Act in the United States Senate. The legislation is good and proper. I support it. Unfortunately, the activists within the DC conservative movement, Con Inc., are trying to sell Republicans who won the popular vote in 2024 that if they do not pass it, they’ll never win again. President Trump, too, has embraced this rhetoric.

Ironically, if Republicans want to ensure they never win again, they should blow up the filibuster to pass the SAVE Act and watch it get enjoined in a federal district court as litigation proceeds through the midterms, where it will not be enforced, and then watch Democrats take the House and, eventually, the Senate.

The activist right is very good at dying on hills and very bad at strategy. It is, frankly, why we spent a decade hating Mitch McConnell because we got our asses kicked by him regularly.

The activist right is now sold on the idea that we need a talking filibuster. We should just force the Democrats to talk until they have finished talking, and then we can get the SAVE Act passed. The last time a majority successfully broke a filibuster by letting it talk itself to extinction was 1893. The filibuster lasted fifty-seven days and only collapsed because a few members of the minority abandoned the effort.

Do you really think Democrats would abandon the SAVE ACT before Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski abandon the GOP position? What about Thom Tillis, who is retiring? Lose one more Republican and there goes the effort for the GOP.

In the meantime, I am reliably told that judges could be confirmed during the filibuster, but I’d note that in the 1893 filibuster, only four days were used for other business, like confirming judges. Likewise, taking the time to do that would allow Democrats to rest and recharge to carry on their filibuster. So, in theory, you could confirm some judges, but could you confirm more or less without tying up the Senate for the SAVE Act?

Republicans won the popular vote in 2024 and majorities in the House and Senate without the SAVE Act. They have gotten more wins by advancing lifetime judicial nominees. I’d prefer the GOP focus on the judiciary. In any event, convincing the base that they will lose in 2026 without the SAVE Act, which is not going to happen, is a national strategy akin to the Republicans in Georgia in January of 2021 telling voters the runoffs would be stolen from them, so please turn out.

They did not. Democrats won.

Much of the DC conservative activist class loves to find hills on which to die. And they usually manage to get themselves and their agenda killed. It is why they hate Mitch McConnell, who routinely beat them in the Senate only to give them the end of Roe v. Wade, the end of the Chevron doctrine, the Heller decision, the Trump immunity decision, protection of religious liberties, protection of religious charities, protection of family rights, etc. etc. etc. They’d have gotten none of those things without McConnell’s mastery of the Senate, but they lost too many legislative fights to McConnell to credit him with winning the Supreme Court.

Somehow, for the activists, the SAVE Act is all that matters. While I think it is excellent legislation, I also think it is unfortunate that the conservative movement in DC has poured all its energies into a piece of legislation dead in the Senate when, if they got creative, they could advance other issues in another reconciliation package before the end of the year that could not be blocked by a filibuster. Likewise, for those who insist the Democrats will blow up the filibuster anyway, you’ve said that right through multiple Senate Democratic majorities that did not do that. Yeah, yeah, this time is different. Until it isn’t.

Con Inc., above all else, prefers righteous defeats and dying on hills. Those, well, those are all moral victories.

Iranians Want to be Bombed

This is fascinating from the New York Times:

The experience of being bombed is even more terrifying because the government is sharing little information and sending few alerts, said Ali, an engineer in Tehran. Ordinary Iranians are cut off from the internet, and Ali said people had resorted to calling friends and relatives in areas where they saw fighter jets headed. The ferocity of the attacks has divided sentiment among opponents of the government after a brutal crackdown on nationwide protests by security forces last January. Thousands were killed. “Some people are comfortable with the bombings — I know that may sound strange,” said Ali. “They are upset if there is a night without bombing, and fear the war might end while the regime remains. You can see this clearly. People say we have already paid enough of a price and the Islamic republic must go.” Ali said he was sympathetic to that view. “Our lives have no value for the Islamic republic,” he said. “We are the government’s human shields.”

Seen Ukraine Lately?

It turns out Russia has sent over 1.3 million soldiers to fight in Ukraine, and about two-thirds of them have died.

Not only that, but “Ukrainian troops have retaken nine settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region since the end of January and are pressing ahead with a counterattack along the southeastern frontline, the Ukrainian general ​staff said on Monday.”

Russia winning the war there does not look like the sure thing some have promised. Douglas MacGregor, call your office.

CPAC and Epstein Island

I’m just not going to be diplomatic about this one. It needs to be said.