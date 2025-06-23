The Pentagon advised President Trump that two bunker busters would be needed to destroy the Fordo nuclear complex in Iran. The bunker busters had never been used before. Each B2 Stealth Bomber could drop two. The President ordered six dropped.

He does not seem to want to revisit the matter at a later date.

China, Russia, the Houthi, Hezbollah, and Iran’s other allies sat on the sidelines. The Mullahs are very good at alienating themselves. Tucker Carlson promised us World War III.

Israel made it easy for us. Israel took out much of Iran’s war machine and capacity to escalate so that the United States could focus just on three nuclear sites. Headlines say the United States has been “drawn into Israel’s war,” but it seems Israel fought so we could strategically target nuclear sites. Iran may draw us into something larger, but that is on them, not Israel.

There is little I can add on the strike. What, instead, I think needs to be covered is the fallout.

Last week, the New York Times did a big story on Ms. Strangio and how she led the trans movement off the cliff. Andrew Sullivan had a must read piece about Strangio’s crusade. Yes, I promise this ties into the Iran stuff.

Strangio, in line with the deep illiberalism of his movement, refuses to debate anyone who is not fully in agreement with him; won’t provide evidence to back up wild claims; and wouldn’t even agree to be interviewed in person on the record by the trans-friendly NYT! He opposed any journalistic coverage of the debate on child sex changes, and supported targeting the Times: “The NYT’s horrible coverage of and fixation on trans people has been central to the progression of anti-trans bills and policies nationally.” He also believes in banning books. Abigail Shrier’s tome worrying about social contagion among some teen girls evoked this response: “stopping the circulation of this book and these ideas is 100% a hill I will die on.” He even made a personal statement on Twitter that criticized his own group, the ACLU, when it took up a free speech case for hard-right gay, Milo Yiannopoulos, whose book ads, alongside ads for the First Amendment, had been banned on the DC metro: “I don’t believe in protecting principle for the sake of principle in all cases.” Like the new queer and trans groups, he’s also hostile to religious freedom. As Confessore notes, legislative compromises in Congress that could both protect gays and lesbians while guaranteeing freedom of religion — the Utah model — have become anathema among the radicalized queer groups. Their Equality Act would strip all religious freedom protections where they conflict with gay rights and goals — religious protections that Joe Biden had once voted for and championed.

This is all deeply demented and completely out of touch with where normal Americans are. It alienates the transgender movement not from the right, but from normal people.

Now, consider the response to Donald Trump's bombing of Iran.

We’ll leave out all the congressmen who insist they needed to approve it, which the Democrats never did when Obama was dealing with Libya or droning American citizens. And we can ignore the sudden newfound respect for the Constitution from those who insisted Joe Biden could amend it with a tweet.

While the Congresscritters have a very valid argument about congressional oversight and authorization, this is all bluster and bellyaching at this point. Congress chose to give up its right to prior authorization a long time ago and the text of the Constitution is meaningless when Congress chooses not to act to enforce its rights and privileges. The President can and will get away with it. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski both approve of the strike.

It’s the reaction everywhere else that matters.

Here is a Georgetown University Law Professor calling on Iran to retaliate.

Here is the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeting, “Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran. While this tragic event occurred overseas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is closely monitoring the situation alongside our local, state, and federal partners.” The social media team later deleted the tweet.

Here is a New York Times reporter upset Pete Hegseth used the phrase “our boys” because girls pilot the B2 as well.

Students for Justice in Palestine is now calling for the elimination of the United States of America.

The Obama Bros are worried about Iranian sleeper cells activating in the United States. Never mind that those sleeper cells might be here because of Obama and Biden’s border policies that left the border insecure.

Also, notice how everyone so freaked out about a possible Iranian response never seemed freaked out that the one nation on earth that regularly chants “Death to America” was headed towards getting a nuclear weapon.

After all, one does not bury a civilian nuclear program 300 feet underground and enrich uranium beyond the needs for civilian use.

There has typically been a rally around the flag effect for events like this. On top of that, Americans have since 1979 perceived Iran as a latent threat. Americans have, for a very long time, understood Iran was both looking to get a nuclear weapon and most likely to use one.

Americans have fundamentally understood this.

But at Bernie Sanders’ rally in Tulsa, OK, the crowd booed the news. Candice Owens and the Nazi crowd want Trump impeached. Congressional Democrats who praised Obama’s use of force in Libya now condemn Trump.

This gets me back to Strangio.

All these people, like Strangio and the trans movement, are signaling that they are outside the mainstream and the mindset of normal Americans. They are estranging themselves from non-partisan American mainstream thought.

That will have electoral and political ramifications. That will cause them to keep losing.

When you’ve got, in the Democrat echo chamber, Whoopie Goldberg insisting the United States of 2025 is on par with Iran and liberals hoping Iran retaliates, you’ve got a recipe for political collapse on the left.

The benefit of MSNBC and The View is that they seed mental health issues with progressives that keep them alienated from the voters they need to win. It is only going to get worse.