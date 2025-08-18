Barack Obama used drones to kill America citizens.

On Friday, soldiers rolled out a literal red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin and progressives insisted it was the worst thing ever done by a President of the United States and that the soldiers involved should have refused. Putin is a war criminal. He actually is.

Then the President of the United States flew a B2 Bomber over the Russian President’s head as he walked on said red carpet.

If you’re a progressive, it was the worst thing ever and a sell out to Russia.

If you’re a Republican, it was the greatest show of force by a President of the United States since Washington at Yorktown.

If you’re a normal, sane person, it was not much of anything. Little seemingly was accomplished, which is why Secretary of State Rubio insists none can know what was agreed to.

All the Europeans show up in Washington today to regroup and shore up President Trump. They are afraid he’ll go wobbly against the Russians.

Instead of proclaiming in Nobel Peace Prize worthy or proclaiming it the worst thing ever, let’s see what actually happens.

The rote, predictability of both sides should probably go on hiatus. With Trump, unpredictability is the default. But, at the end of the day, I really have my doubts that he’ll set a narrative of sell out to Putin. With a mineral rights deal in Ukraine and a First Lady of the United States who understand you cannot trust Putin, I think the media and the left might be just too invested in their “he’s a tool of Russia” narrative about Trump.

We’ll see.