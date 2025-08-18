Barack Obama used drones to kill America citizens.
On Friday, soldiers rolled out a literal red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin and progressives insisted it was the worst thing ever done by a President of the United States and that the soldiers involved should have refused. Putin is a war criminal. He actually is.
Then the President of the United States flew a B2 Bomber over the Russian President’s head as he walked on said red carpet.
If you’re a progressive, it was the worst thing ever and a sell out to Russia.
If you’re a Republican, it was the greatest show of force by a President of the United States since Washington at Yorktown.
If you’re a normal, sane person, it was not much of anything. Little seemingly was accomplished, which is why Secretary of State Rubio insists none can know what was agreed to.
All the Europeans show up in Washington today to regroup and shore up President Trump. They are afraid he’ll go wobbly against the Russians.
Instead of proclaiming in Nobel Peace Prize worthy or proclaiming it the worst thing ever, let’s see what actually happens.
The rote, predictability of both sides should probably go on hiatus. With Trump, unpredictability is the default. But, at the end of the day, I really have my doubts that he’ll set a narrative of sell out to Putin. With a mineral rights deal in Ukraine and a First Lady of the United States who understand you cannot trust Putin, I think the media and the left might be just too invested in their “he’s a tool of Russia” narrative about Trump.
We’ll see.
It is always good to keep your lines of communication open. One good thing about Trump is he has no problem and is not afraid to talk to anyone. Meeting with a person like Putin offers him the opportunity to personally feel the guy out and determine where Putin stands on Ukraine and other areas. Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Also, as you said, Melania and her father can also tell him a thing or two.
I hope to soon see a "tear down this wall" moment from Trump, but I am not overly confident. One would think that if the war "never would have happened" had he been president, Trump would use whatever war averting magic potion he had then to stop Russian aggression now. Apparently, however, he actually has no such super-powers. Putin only understands one thing, and that is strength. If he gets away with seizing Ukrainian territory, it is only a matter of time until he attempts to take other countries that were once a part of the USSR, and some of those are now NATO members. Nothing short of "Mr. Putin, get the f out of Ukraine" and backed up with the most brutal sanctions available and a full commitment of military support to Ukraine and Europe will stop him. I'd love to see Ukraine equipped with the long-range missiles to strike Russian cities tit for tat every time Putin decides to kill civilians in Kiev or other cities. Now is the time to read a little history from only 90 years ago, appeasement never brings "peace in our time."