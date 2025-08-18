Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Schroeder's avatar
Jim Schroeder
6h

It is always good to keep your lines of communication open. One good thing about Trump is he has no problem and is not afraid to talk to anyone. Meeting with a person like Putin offers him the opportunity to personally feel the guy out and determine where Putin stands on Ukraine and other areas. Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Also, as you said, Melania and her father can also tell him a thing or two.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Southern Planter's avatar
Southern Planter
5hEdited

I hope to soon see a "tear down this wall" moment from Trump, but I am not overly confident. One would think that if the war "never would have happened" had he been president, Trump would use whatever war averting magic potion he had then to stop Russian aggression now. Apparently, however, he actually has no such super-powers. Putin only understands one thing, and that is strength. If he gets away with seizing Ukrainian territory, it is only a matter of time until he attempts to take other countries that were once a part of the USSR, and some of those are now NATO members. Nothing short of "Mr. Putin, get the f out of Ukraine" and backed up with the most brutal sanctions available and a full commitment of military support to Ukraine and Europe will stop him. I'd love to see Ukraine equipped with the long-range missiles to strike Russian cities tit for tat every time Putin decides to kill civilians in Kiev or other cities. Now is the time to read a little history from only 90 years ago, appeasement never brings "peace in our time."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture