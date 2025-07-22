I continue to maintain that, though there were voting irregularities in 2020, the election was not per se stolen. There were problems. There are always problems. But those problems did not amount to theft. Some reading this see it differently. I don’t care, and to the extent some want to relitigate it, they are missing the point I’m making below.

The point is that the American press, led by the likes of Brian Stelter and others, have embraced their sort of “stolen election” conspiracy — that Stephen Colbert got canned because of Donald Trump.

Stelter and many, many others in the press, including Molly Jong Fast on MSNBC, most of MSNBC, others at CNN, the New York Times, etc. have all dug in on the probability that Trump is behind Colbert’s firing. Here is Stelter at CNN:

It was an “agonizing decision,” as the executives admitted in a statement. But CBS insiders insist, even when speaking frankly on condition of anonymity, that the move was financially driven, not politically motivated. Many observers have huge doubts about that, given that Colbert has been an outspoken critic of President Trump. [Emphasis added]

Got that?

Every single person with knowledge of the situation insists this was a financial decision. Every single person with no knowledge of the situation insists this was about Trump. “Many observers” are those in the newsrooms of America.

Here’s Matthew Belloni at Puck News.

Nobody can know for sure. All I can tell you is what I’m hearing. Several sources at both CBS and Skydance insist the decision was based on economics, not politics. After all, if this was about appeasing Trump, they argue, Cheeks would have pulled Colbert off the air ASAP rather than giving him 10 more months in the chair. “Trust me, there’s no conspiracy,” a very good source close to Colbert told me tonight. Still, two other people with deep ties to CBS and Late Show suspect otherwise. After all, when a network decides that a show is too expensive, executives typically go to the key talent and ask them to take pay cuts, fire people, or otherwise slash costs. That didn’t happen here — though with Colbert said to be making between $15 million and $20 million per year, a pay cut wouldn’t have solved the problem on its own. And given the company’s willingness to fold to Trump, there’s no reason for you or me to think they would stand up to any political pressure, or resist any specific demand (which, of course, is the reason to not settle frivolous litigation…). If Chris McCarthy, Cheeks’s counterpart on the cable TV side, cancels The Daily Show in the next couple weeks, I think we’ll have a good idea what’s going on. But for now, I cautiously (and skeptically) believe that this was mostly an economic decision.

To review, someone “close to Colbert” said there was no conspiracy, but “two people with deep ties to CBS,” which means not actually at CBS, suspect otherwise.

They have no evidence. They even have people who could say otherwise off the record refusing to do so.

This is the stolen election all over again. The apologetics are the same.

“(Biden)(Trump) intended to exert whatever pressure possible to end (Trump)(Colbert). So of course you know (they stole it)(he pressured CBS).”

This is why this is so profoundly wrong and bad.

When the right went off about the 2020 election being stolen, the American press corps attacked, fact-checked, rebutted, and demanded accountability. They would savage any Republican who advanced the idea of a stolen election. They would rebut anything they viewed as a lie.

Here, who can attack, fact-check, rebut, and demand accountability from the press about the press’s conspiracy theory? CNN’s “Chief Media Analyst” was on CNN the other day, insisting it is a terrible thing for our democracy if you cannot lampoon the President on Late Night — never mind he also lambasted Fox for daring to lampoon Obama and Biden.

All I ask is that the press corps hold itself to the same standard it holds Republicans. If there is no evidence at all, and there is none that CBS canceled Colbert but gave him ten more months on air, the media should not only not entertain the speculation as credible, but should be pushing back against those who elevate the conspiracy theory.

But we all know they won’t because the media so hates Trump and the GOP they will amply false narratives at the expense of the truth. This is the press corps — not just the political left’s — stolen election conspiracy.

It’s only a matter of days before Brian Stelter broadcasts live from Four Seasons Total Landscaping to air grievances about Colbert’s firing.

“Please Stop Talking about Jeffrey Epstein”

This whole “blame Obama” stuff, coming out on the heels of the Epstein conversation, reads to me like a ploy by the Trump team to keep the base engaged and united against Obama instead of distracted and divided by Epstein.

The problem with both this agaist Obama and the Jeffrey Epstein matter is that they are both backward looking with a lot of grievance and conspiracy. But they’re perfect fodder for the Boomers who, at this point, demand justice for everything they’re outraged about.

But Obama is not going to jail and you all know it.

Meanwhile, while everyone is distracted by the past, we’ve got Pete Buttigieg, a 2028 contender, exposed for refusing to upgrade air traffic control in the country because it’d put more planes in the sky and be bad for climate climate.

In one meeting, Buttigieg — who is said to be eyeing a 2028 presidential run — told industry executives that air traffic control upgrades would just allow them to fly more planes, “and so why would that be in his interest?” sources said.

This is incredible stuff. But trying to distract people from Epstein by distracting them with Obama also just distracts people from a future presidential candidate.