The Angry Christian and Culture Plus Leon Panetta
I spent a good bit of time on my radio show yesterday dealing with people so angry at culture that they don’t know how to engage it. Many of them are people of faith. Then I shifted gears to dear old Leon Panetta.The post The Angry Christian and Culture
I spent a good bit of time on my radio show yesterday dealing with people so angry at culture that they don’t know how to engage it. Many of them are people of faith.
Then I shifted gears to dear old Leon Panetta.
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