Ten years ago, in the Spring, I was lying in a hospital bed recovering from an influx of blood clots in my lungs. I had been given twenty-four hours to live and spent a week in a cardiac ICU unit and another week in a cardiac ward. The same day I was wheeled into the hospital was the day the Mayo Clinic called my wife to tell her they thought she had lung cancer.

In the ICU, I had no cell phone or really anything at all. I just slept. I didn’t realize how much I hurt until I was finally forced to relax. My back and chest had been bothering me. I just assumed it was CrossFit.

I finally insisted on my laptop and cellphone when I got out of the ICU. One of those days, Rush Limbaugh called.

I can count on one hand the times Rush and I talked on the phone. We usually texted or emailed. He was concerned and also encouraging. We talked about my future, and he told me I should do national radio. I remember laughing and telling him I never wanted to as long as he was around because there was no shot at being number one as long as he was behind the microphone. Then he laughed and said, “Even if I’m dead, you’ll never be as good as me. So just be yourself, and you’ll be great.”

That got me thinking.

We had a few more conversations. If I went national, I would no longer be able to guest host for him. We agreed if I started out just in Georgia, and built a statewide show in one state, I’d still be able to fill in for him (not that I was doing much of that due to the Trump situation).

As it got more complicated and my radio contract was coming up for renewal, we texted, and Rush, who had long insisted I avoid an agent, decided I needed an agent. So he found me an agent, who is still my agent. Then we began calling stations in Georgia.

On this date in 2019, my Georgia show went live. I started out 9am to noon with my statewide show, then did 4pm to 6pm on WSB in Atlanta. My producer, Charlie, and I were our affiliates team, sales team, etc. We did it all.

When Rush passed away in 2021, for a time, I was doing my 9am to noon show and then noon to 3pm on WSB. It was exhausting. We merged the two shows later in 2021, which unfortunately put me behind growing stations as other shows got off the ground before me.

But, here we are. Now, in 2026, I’m almost at 100 stations. The show is in Alaska, California, Connecticut, Florida, etc. I’m live in Palm Beach on what became Rush’s home station. I’m on in Sacramento, CA, talking to the folks in Rio Linda. And I have a great team around me. Every day, I still talk into the microphone Rush bought me. It’s black, not gold. For a long time, I kept it in the box and didn’t want to use it. But finally decided, like the Opus X cigars he sent me, some gifts are meant to be used.

The show keeps growing, as does the readership here. Thank you all. Thanks to Charlie, Philip, Fisher, Candice, David, and Jim. Thanks to the great team at Compass and to John, my agent, and the outstanding people at Cox Media Group.

Thanks especially to my wife and kids who have to put up with me and put up with random strangers coming up to them to talk about me.

The best is yet to come.