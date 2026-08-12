Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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David Adams's avatar
David Adams
1h

Congrats on the anniversary. You are the closest thing I have found to Rush. I enjoy the show because you tell us like it is and are not a sycophant for the administration. You say when the President is right and when he is wrong. Here's to the next ten years.

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Landon C's avatar
Landon C
1h

Happy to have been listening since those early days filling in for Herman. Used to hate driving around with my granddad as a kid because it was all Boortz and Hannity when Hannity was on local AM radio here. On the way to college one of those early days, I realized I’d turned into him. Without him and that crackly signal that cut out huge chunks of conversations on occasion, I doubt I’d be listening. Thanks for staying conservative and being man enough throughout the years, from day one, to admit being wrong, and thanks for always telling the truth, even when it hurts you and brings out the cult members to try and end you. If my granddad was still here, I know he’d be listening and we’d have something to talk about even more now. Blessings on you and continued growth, man!

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