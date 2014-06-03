The Annual Birthday Post
Here’s what I want you to do for my birthday. First, go read Steve Hayes. Second, register for the RedState Gathering. Third, consider contributing to one or more of the following: Senate Conservatives Fund Madison Project Heritage Action for America Cl
Here’s what I want you to do for my birthday.
First, go read Steve Hayes.
Second, register for the RedState Gathering.
Third, consider contributing to one or more of the following:
And if you’re in Mississippi, go vote for Chris McDaniel today.
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