One more day

The newest screen is evolving to adopt more and more characteristics of a personal computer. And many believe that the next big shift will be the convergence of many forms of communication encompassing voice, e-mail, instant messaging and video telephony.That shift may well be underscored tomorrow when Steven P. Jobs, the chief executive of Apple Computer, is expected to unveil an Apple phone representing his companyâ€™s new mobile communications strategy â€” highlighted by a device that may include Jobsian refinements such as a sleek ceramic case and a transparent touch screen.Industry executives and competitors believe that Apple has developed the first of a new generation of devices that are closer to personal computers in pocket form, meaning that they will easily handle music, entertainment, productivity tasks and communications on cellular and other wireless networks.

Then there is this:

In the past Mr. Jobs has cited the carriersâ€™ control of handsets in the United States as a reason he had not introduced an Apple phone. Now that has apparently changed, and Appleâ€™s business strategy in offering an Apple phone will potentially be as intriguing as its industrial design.

Mr. Jobs has been rumored to have entered into an alliance with Cingular. That would suggest he has patched up a reported split in 2005 that came when Apple introduced its iPod Nano on the same day that Cingular and Motorola introduced the Rokr, an iPod-compatible phone.

Whatever his business strategy, Mr. Jobs is certain to have an impact. Recently, he told two associates, who asked not to be identified to avoid damaging their relationship with him, that he was more excited about his current project than he was about the Macintosh. I've got bank set aside for purchase. And I'll be near an Apple store tomorrow in DC.