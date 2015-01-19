As we close out observances of the life of Martin Luther King, Jr., we should again be reminded that the arguments used by the pro-kid killers in America mirror the arguments of slaveholders in the Confederacy. See, for example this gem.

All life is not equal. Thatâ€™s a difficult thing for liberals like me to talk about, lest we wind up looking like death-panel-loving, kill-your-grandma-and-your-precious-baby storm troopers. Yet a fetus can be a human life without having the same rights as the woman in whose body it resides. Sheâ€™s the boss. Her life and what is right for her circumstances and her health should automatically trump the rights of the non-autonomous entity inside of her. Always.

That is one of many and they all sound like something Simon Legree would say. So many of the arguments are premised in the selfishness of the slaveholder and the killer. Both echo control over body and property and put the value of one life ahead of the value of another.

If we are all created equal and all entitled to life, we all are.

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