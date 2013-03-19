The Associated Press Reads More Into Rand Paulâ€™s Speech Than is There
Erica Werner of the Associated Press gives us a textbook example of why talking about immigration in the United States is so hard. She reads into statements things that are not there. The headline of her article is “Rand Paul endorses immigrant p...
Erica Werner of the Associated Press gives us a textbook example of why talking about immigration in the United States is so hard. She reads into statements things that are not there. The headline of her article is “Rand Paul endorses immigrant path to citizenship.” Giving her the benefit of the doubt that someone else wrote the headline, her first paragraph reads thusly: Republican Sen. | Read More »