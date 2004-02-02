I was so impressed with myself for getting Christy a cool gift that I called my sisters to share. They both want to come visit now.

Liefje, my oldest sister, has a 9 year old daughter. I told my niece and she could here the excitement in my voice, but she had no clue what an Atari 2600 was/is. I tried to explain that it was like a Playstation, but then she wanted to know why I didn't just get a Playstation or a Gameboy.

To paraphrase the Fresh Prince, kids . . . they just don't understand. [Ed. -- The Fresh Prince is Will Smith from an earlier life, well before Men In Black and those damn dirty space invaders.]