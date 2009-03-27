April 15th was going to see a big tea party in front of Georgia' Gold Dome, but it just got bigger.

Tonight on Fox News, Sean Hannity intends to announce that he'll be live from Atlanta that evening covering the Atlanta Tea Party in front of Georgia's State Capitol Building.

He's asked me to be there with him. I'm looking forward to it.

If you're interested, be at the steps of the Capitol in Atlanta by 6pm on April 15, 2009. We will make sure the nation hears that we're sick and tired of out of control government, both from the Democrats and the Republicans.