Perhaps I am unfeeling, but I am not horrified that Rumsfeld used an autopen to sign condolence letters. In fact, I'd be shocked if he did do it personally. I know Presidents use to sign condolence letters personally, but I think this is a small issue.

To the families it might be personally insulting, but I doubt all of the families feel that way. Rumsfeld needs to be focused on the living soldier and how to keep him alive. I think this is a nonissue driven by political hostility towards Rumsfeld.