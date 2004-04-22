I these these sorts of things are generally excuses to be morally repugnant, but at the same time I think this is a "see I told you so" moment for a lot of people.

Early on, when homosexual activists were running to court to push homosexual marriage, a lot of people (who I'm too lazy to go google now) make comments that the zealous push would result in a backlash against homosexuals.

That may be what is happening. I hope this is not a trend. I may oppose gay marriage, but to refuse to treat an American requiring medical attention because you find the person offensive is not the answer.