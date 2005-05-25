I do not watch American Idol. But there is nothing else on, so I might as well watch the finale.

They've gone back over the rejects. Good gracious! Some people need to be stopped. Some people need to be told the truth. Some people just cannot sing and have too high an opinion of themselves. And what about those two tools at the end: Dirk and the other dude. The other dude thought himself something special and judging by his reaction to his introduction, his unjustified ego is still overflowing.