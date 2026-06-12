Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JHarper's avatar
JHarper
6hEdited

It's embarrassing. I feel like I'm watching Michael Scott on the Office. I had such high hopes of a new day for Iran.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Rita G's avatar
Rita G
6h

Even the biggest knucklehead in the world would realize by now that Iran is stalling, and won’t make a deal. Finish them off, with from those in the region who are still allies.

Reply
Share
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture