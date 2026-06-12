At least 39 times in the last 65 days, the President of the United States has declared the United States and Iran were close to a deal only to have the Iranians openly mock him and deny it.

Yesterday, the President went on Fox & Friends in the morning to declare bombings would resume and be even more ferocious. By the afternoon, he declared bombings would cease because a deal was close. He claimed buy-in from the Egyptians, the Emirates, the Saudis, the Kuwaitis, the Israelis, the Iranians, and more.

Egypt said it had no knowledge of any deal. Israel said it had no knowledge of a deal. Then FARS, the semi-official Iranian news agency that represents the voice of the Revolutionary Guard in Iran said there was no deal. Overnight, word came the Ayatollah refused a deal. Then the Iranians started firing drones at commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The President, the other days, said Iran was playing us. The only one being played is President Trump. A state of war exists between Iran and its neighbors. The ceasefire is a farce. The President has turned into a clown.

It is Obamaesque to think one can negotiate with a terrorist regime that is premised on bringing about the apocalypse. The Vice President claims the Trump Administration is dealing with both moderates and hardliners. The definition of a moderate in Iran is one who wants to nuke Israel tomorrow, instead of today.

The President of the United States chose to engage Iran. It dealt a serious blow. But instead of dealing a knock out blow, the President ordered Israel to pull its punches. We have now harmed our relationships with our Middle Eastern allies who depend on us for protection. The situation is now more unstable than before the war began and it is all because of a single person who swears he’ll get a deal any day now.

The President should be embarrassed. Instead, he’ll be mad at everyone except the man in his mirror.