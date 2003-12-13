Here is a good news article for lawyers. The attorney who defended the incompetent guy works with me. His name is Tripp Self. He is a fantastic attorney.

His client killed a dog and had another put to sleep. The guy has the education of a first grader. One of the dog's owner is the county attorney in Baldwin County, Georgia. He knew Tripp's client wasn't competent, sued him anyway, and when the guy went into default, the attorney failed to mention to the judge that the guy was incompetent and he knew it.

Tripp was able to, at a minimum, get his client out of default and send the case to the jury. Good for him.