1. The Extermination of the Democrats

🕷️ Tuesday, I gave advice on how to wipe out the Democrats…physically. Provocative? Sure. It’s perfectly legal though and it’s all to do with the democrats and the media again running out to defend criminals by denying their crimes in DC all because of President Trump.

2. Recurring Pattern of Crime

🙄 White progressives do not like to acknowledge crime. Do you know the “Broken Window Theory of Crime”? It’s very simple. If you’re about to tell me it doesn’t work, please don’t bother.

3. Communist Mayors on the Horizon

💸 Seattle, Minneapolis and New York are on the verge of electing communist Mayors. It’s amazing that most communists in this country are pretty well off, yet they are least likely to give their own money but expect you to give yours.

4. The Taking Over of D.C.

👂 The talking point is that “crime is down”. It’s not that crime is down, it’s that people have stopped reporting crimes. Oh, let’s not forget the under reporting of crime by the D.C. Police. It’s also no surprise MSNBC has rushed to push the racism narrative.

X Posts of The Week

