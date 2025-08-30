Welcome to The ‘Best Of’ Notes. The purpose of the 'Best Of' Notes is to highlight highly engaged content from the show, Substack, and podcasts each week. Saturday morning is a good time to catch up on any of my stuff you may have missed this week. Have a great Labor Day Weekend.

1. 💉 The HHS Secretary and My Wife

My wife is caught in the crosshairs of the CDC mess and vaccines. The left says "you voted for this," but they built the foundation for RFK's rise.