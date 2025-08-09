Welcome to the first edition of The “Best Of” Notes. The thought behind The “Best Of” Notes is to highlight some of the highly engaged content from the show, Substack, podcasts, etc. during the week. Saturday morning seemed like a nice time to catch up on anything you missed this week.

1. Tariffs

👂There’s real passion around tariffs, a number of you like them. I think most of you know my position on them. If you don’t, take a listen to my monologue from Tuesday to hear why they’re bad and why I am right.

1× 0:00 -14:39

📖 As of now, over 150 of you commented on the piece I sent out on Substack Tuesday around the tariffs I Dissent. Again.. You can read it if you haven’t already and if you’re a paid subscriber, feel free to leave your comments as well.

2. Progressive meltdown

🤯 I am going to take some liberties here to highlight a post I actually sent last week while I was on vacation, because it’s my show and my email 😏. In my Substack post They Aren't Alright I stated, “The left has embraced a moral judgment that blames Israel for the deaths of Israelis and wildly claims a war is genocide when Hamas, itself, is blocking aid from the people of Gaza.” Concurrently, the left is also having an over the top meltdown about a 20-something white woman in a jeans commercial.

3. Texas Democrat Leaders Taking Vacation

🛫 Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been engaged in a high-profile standoff with Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block a Republican-led redistricting plan by denying the Texas House a quorum.

On the show Thursday, Governor Abbott talked about how this special session is not just about redistricting, but was called to deal with the aftermath of the historic flooding early last month and the preventative measures that could be put in place to keep it from happening again. He also stated there are law enforcement officers currently looking for the lawmakers in and out of the state.

1× 0:00 -14:25

4. Consequences Matter

🚨 This is probably one of the more consequential stories you will read this week and I discussed it on the show. Louisiana's Old River Control Structures, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, prevent the Mississippi River from shifting to the Atchafalaya River, preserving vital economic activities like shipping and oil production in New Orleans. Rainfall and sediment buildup are straining these 1960s-era structures, raising concerns about their ability to handle increasing river volumes. Listen to why the failure of these systems affect you wherever you live in the U.S.

1× 0:00 -14:19

5. Make. Better. Choices

🤦 I saw a retweet from my producer Charlie and it led me down a path. Younger millennials and Gen Z have taken to performative whining instead of changing their circumstances. You are a victim of your own decisions.

1× 0:00 -14:54

X Posts of The Week

