Welcome to The ‘Best Of’ Notes. I do the 'Best Of' Notes to highlight highly engaged content from the show, Substack, and podcasts each week. Saturday morning seems like a good time to catch up on any of my stuff you may have missed this week.

1. I Didn’t Mean to Make The News

While Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was being grilled in front of a Senate committee for firing officials at the CDC and his highly controversial vaccine policy, I became part of the conversation. You can watch the video and see why, then listen to the audio for my reaction.