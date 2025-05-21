I’m up making two dozen cinnamon rolls, so you are getting this a bit early while I wait for the rolls to rise.

This tax reconciliation will be messy. It might look like it is going to die before it gets passed. But the bottom line is this — every Republican in Congress understands that if they cannot pass a tax reconciliation plan, markets will tank, investors will worry, and Republicans will get wiped out next year after tax rates go up.

The GOP plan, despite the mess and nonsense portions of the bill, is premised on a simple idea — if you can use this reconciliation bill to cut taxes and deregulate the economy, you will will spark enough economic growth to increase tax revenue in order to better manage interest payments on the national debt.

It appears blue state Republicans will get a major SALT deduction — upwards of $40,000.00. That will give them what they want.

Unfortunately, committed fiscal conservatives will be left with a poop sandwich they’ll be told to eat and say it is tasty. They’ll get some work requirements for Medicaid that will not go into effect immediately. They’ll get an end to the green new deal subsidies, but those will be pushed off so far into the future as to be meaningless. They’ll get more deficit spending and an increased national debt and like it.

Otherwise, they’ll get a market collapse, a big tax increase, and a recession.

Pick your poison.

The bill will probably die a few more deaths before Magic Mike Johnson gets it through, but the GOP will get something done. They have to.

Then the Senate can screw it all up and the process can start over.

Two Notable Quotes

This is from Jake Tapper talking to Megyn Kelly.

Alex [Thompson] and I are here to say the conservative media was right and conservative media was correct and that there should be a lot of soul-searching, not just among me, but among the legacy media to begin with, all of us, for how this was covered or not covered sufficiently 100 percent.

On the same day Jake Tapper was saying this to Megyn Kelly, CBS News was carrying water for Joe Biden.

Dr. Gounder worked with Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain and served on a Biden advisory board. She’s trying to claim that doctors would not check the PSA level of the sitting President of the United States because of his age.

In Chapter 3 of the book, Tapper and Thompson outline how the Biden family covered up Beau Biden’s cancer, even getting a doctor to release a “clean bill of health” statement to the media after determining Beau would not survive. But the media continues to carry water for the Biden Team.

Last night, on Leland Vittert’s must-watch show on NewsNation (307 on DirecTV / 207 on Dish / Also on YouTube TV, Hulu, Fubo, etc.), Leland interviewed Alex Thompson, Jake Tapper’s co-author of Original Sin.

Leland asked Alex Thompson if Biden’s inner circle ever expressed amazement at how much water the American political press was willing to carry for them. As a matter of fact, yes they did. This is the must-watch clip of the year so far and the other notable quote.

Just remarkable. Even the Biden Team was shocked at how much the American press was willing to lie on their behalf. Just remarkable.