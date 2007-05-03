With respect to my good friends at the Politico, they and MSNBC are *the* biggest losers of the night. With full disclosure that I was asked and submitted some questions for the debate (I don't remember any of them getting asked, but I could be wrong), this has to be the worst debate ever.

Chris Matthews was a terrible moderator, confusing Harball debating with campaign debating. His style was atrocious. The Politico's participating in this fiasco and the questions therefrom discredit the publication in my mind.

And the after show consists of Eugene Robinson of the WaPo, Chris Matthews, and Keith "I Hate All Conservatives And Wish They Would Die" Olberman.

Note to the GOP: I agree with Jim. If that's the best MSNBC and the Politico can do, the GOP should learn from the Democrats and tell them both to go to hell.